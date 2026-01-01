Actress Ann Blyth dies

Oscar-nominated actress Ann Blyth has died at the age of 98.

On Thursday, KABC's George Pennacchio reported that Blyth passed away from "natural causes" earlier this week.

Family representatives have not yet commented on the sad news.

Born in New York in August 1927, Blyth started her career performing on children's radio shows before appearing in the Broadway play, Watch on the Rhine.

The actress made her film debut in 1944's Chip Off the Old Block, but is perhaps best known for her role as Veda Pierce, the scheming daughter of Joan Crawford's titular character in 1945's Mildred Pierce.

Blyth was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in the film.

Later, the star appeared in projects including 1947's Killer McCoy opposite Mickey Rooney, 1949's Red Canyon, 1954's The Student Prince, and 1957's The Buster Keaton Story.

From the late '50s, Blyth returned to the stage, featuring in productions of The King and I and The Sound of Music, before landing a string of guest appearances in TV shows like Switch and Murder, She Wrote.

The actress was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960.

Blyth, considered one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, retired in the mid-'80s.

She was married to James McNulty, with whom she had five children, from 1953 until his death in 2007 at age 89.