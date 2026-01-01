Gracie Abrams acknowledges 'nepo baby' status: 'I had a safety net'

Gracie Abrams believes it is "appropriate" for her to be considered a "nepo baby".

In an interview for The New York Times' Popcast podcast this week, the That's So True singer acknowledged that she benefited from having a "safety net" when pursuing a creative career, as her parents are filmmaker J.J. Abrams and producer Katie McGrath.

"The nepo stuff is obviously in the discourse appropriately," she said, using the term that typically refers to the children of celebrities. "I think about the privilege there, and it's like, I had a safety net, and that allowed me the ability to experiment and to concentrate, and I had the gift of time to dedicate to doing this thing I loved. I wasn't growing up afraid financially, and that's the biggest deal."

Gracie went on to note that she didn't just have a financial advantage growing up, but also access to knowledge about the entertainment industry.

"The specific household that I was born into, (with both my parents in the business), there is just this vocabulary that I'm so lucky to grow up with," the 26-year-old continued. "So like, when I see people pointing that out, it's like, I get it, hard-core. The jokes and things, I understand the tone of the Internet."

Elsewhere in the chat, Gracie opened up about the title of her new album, Daughter from Hell.

The pop star explained that the titular track is an apology to her mum for being so "brutal" as a teenager.

"It felt like the first time I was able to write a song, but really write anything other than a text apologising to my mom for being so brutal growing up," she shared. "Obviously, adolescence is tough for the child and for the parent. I think my mom and I, we earned our relationship we have now, for sure (sic). She is like, my favourite person. We FaceTime. I call her like six times a day... It just took so long to get to this point. As I have grown up, I have luckily had more time to reflect on change. I owed her a big fat sorry and a thank you."

Daughter from Hell, featuring lead single Hit the Wall, is set to drop on 17 July.