Ratatouille director Brad Bird gives verdict on sequel

Ratatouille director Brad Bird has given his verdict on whether a sequel will ever come to the big screen.

Brad wrote and directed the 2007 animated Pixar film and Patton Oswalt - who voiced the lead character of Remy the rat who dreams of becoming a chef - recently revealed he would "love"to star in a follow-up if the moviemaker came up with a good idea for it.

However, Brad has confessed it's not going to happen. During an interview with Collider, he was asked if he has any interest in Ratatouille 2 and he replied: "No, I don’t."

He went on to admit he's spoken to Pixar bosses about it and he's made his feelings about the sequel clear to them, saying: "They’ve made little feints towards that to see how I would react. They’ll, like, crack a joke, but the joke will be a little bit serious, like: 'Would you?’ And I’m like: 'No, we told that story'."

Brad - who also directed The Incredibles and The Iron Giant - went on to say: "Any time you do something that ends up connecting with people, they automatically think: 'How about another?'

"People have mentioned it about The Iron Giant, which is hilarious to me because the film didn’t succeed at all in its initial release. It’s caught up in time, but what would you do to follow that up? He’s lumbering around, still undiscovered? In other words, to me, that story is told."

Ratatouille star Patton previously admitted he would be willing to star in a follow-up.

During an appearance on The Daily Beast's Obsessed podcast, he said: "Obviously, I'd love if there was a Ratatouille sequel. There was never gonna be an Incredibles sequel until he [Brad] thought: 'Wait a minute. There is a story to tell.'

"So if he gets an idea, that's the one I wanna do. I don't wanna be the guy going, 'Hey, what if Remy did this?' I want it to be one of those ideas that happens that you cannot get away from. I don't want it to come from us going: 'All right, let's get out the legal pads and let's break down a sequel.'

"There are a lot of movies where that's how they're done, and it always feels inorganic."

The comedian continued: "I want the sequel to be not the same type of movie, but that same energy that Terminator 2 or Aliens had, which is, there's an expansion of the story that we have that we actually need to tell ... This isn't just a money grab.

"And yes, by the way, we love the money, and we're gonna grab it, but we're gonna get the money by telling an amazing story with whole new dimensions that we didn't even know beforehand."