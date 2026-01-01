Seth Rogen ready to direct a movie again after he 'almost started a war' helming his last film

Seth Rogen is ready to direct a movie again - 12 years after his film The Interview "almost started a war".

The 44-year-old actor has made several TV projects since he helmed the 2014 motion picture, but he felt a "little gun-shy" about directing a film after the huge controversy caused by The Interview, in which he and James Franco played journalists who set up an interview with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (Randall Park), and were then recruited by the CIA to assassinate him.

North Korea threatened action against the United States if the motion picture was released, and Sony Pictures was hacked shortly afterwards.

Despite this, Rogen is keen to get behind the camera on a movie again next year.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "It has been a while. The last one we did almost started a war, so that made us maybe a little gun-shy for a little while.

"We eased back in through television and it seemed to go well, so we do talk about maybe, hopefully, directing a film next year actually.

"We’re not the biggest problem anymore."

But Rogen enjoyed just being in front of the camera, rather than acting and directing, in his new movie The Invite, in which he stars alongside Penelope Cruz, Edward Norton, and Olivia Wilde.

He added: "It’s nice when there’s a conversation happening over there and you’re like, 'Normally I’d be a part of that conversation that everyone looks pretty miserable to be a part of.'

"And I can just scroll Instagram and talk to Edward."

Wilde directed and appeared in the motion picture, and Rogen was "really impressed" with her "bold" approaches to both roles.

He said: "I’ve worked with some people who are acting and directing at the same time and I always really enjoy it.

"To me, she was very bold in both respects, which I found to be really impressive, like she was taking big swings both as an actor and director."

Rogen recently insisted he has "no plans" to work with James Franco again in the future.

He publicly cut ties with Franco after he was accused of sexual misconduct in 2018, and while Franco denied any inappropriate behaviour, he has since laid low in Hollywood.

Speaking on The New York Times' The Daily podcast, Rogen said: "I haven’t worked with him in a really long time, and I have no plans to."