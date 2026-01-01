Mitchel Musso believes Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special 'wasn't the right thing'

Mitchel Musso has criticised the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special, insisting it wasn't the right way to celebrate the milestone.

In March, Miley Cyrus celebrated the 20th anniversary of her breakout Disney Channel show with a TV special in which she visited the show's set, went through old costumes, performed Hannah Montana's songs and sat down for an interview.

Mitchel and Emily Osment, who played Miley's on-screen friends Oliver Oken and Lilly Truscott, were noticeably absent from the show.

During an appearance on the Joe Vulpis Podcast, Mitchel explained that he was "busy" with other commitments, but he would have "dropped everything" if the anniversary celebration had been a new episode of the comedy rather than a special.

"The kid in me was banking on it, like, 'I can't wait for us to all be on set again', and it just didn't work out that way. (I thought) do an episode, do the show, (the) set's still there," he shared.

"They just did it differently and it and it is what it is. But... it wasn't the right thing and I was busy doing something that was more important, right? But it would have been way more important if it would have just been an episode, or a movie, or a whatever. Of course, that would have been more important. It would have been everything, (I would have) dropped everything."

Mitchel confirmed that he was asked to be involved with the special, but he felt the celebration "wasn't presented correctly".

The actor, who played Oliver between 2006 and 2011, added, "It's too long of a wait to do it in a way that isn't even close to, in my opinion, correct."

His co-star Emily wasn't able to join the reunion either, as she was busy shooting her TV show, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.