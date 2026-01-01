Bella Hadid apologises for worrying fans with emotional post about Lyme disease flare-up

Bella Hadid has apologised to her fans for startling them with her emotional post about her battle with Lyme disease.

The model, who was diagnosed with the chronic illness in 2013, posted a close-up selfie on her Instagram Stories showing tears rolling down her face as she experienced a flare-up of symptoms.

Alongside the tearful snap, Bella revealed to her fans that she had diagnosed herself "with 12 other things" and none of the advice she'd received from doctors was helping.

In a follow-up post, the 29-year-old apologised to anyone she "worried" with her health update.

"I know it sounds jarring, but in full truth it's my reality so it's something I'm able to cope with to a capacity now," she wrote. "I'm sorry if I startled anyone. This truly is an every day, ebb and (flow), for me for the past 15 years. I just had an overwhelming amount of emotion over not being able to do the things my mind is capable of setting, but my body is not capable of doing."

On a more positive note, Bella added, "Every day is a new day and tomorrow I'm hoping for, God willing, a better one. I love you guys so much thank you for all of your support. I wasn't expecting it, but I'm truly grateful. I love you guys so much."

Bella was diagnosed with the tick-borne illness, which causes her severe joint pain, anxiety, brain fog, extreme fatigue and other symptoms, when she was 16 years old. Her mother Yolanda and brother Anwar also have the chronic illness.

In her tearful post, the model opened up about the symptoms of her latest flare-up, revealing that she was "out of breath walking to the kitchen" and it felt like a "really big accomplishment" to have a shower without fainting.

"Haven't been able to shake off this flare up... Slept 11 hours. Again... Nap everyday. Took every protocol from any and every doctor I've seen. Still nothing helping," she shared.

"I don't think there's a singular brain cell in there working and my last two are beefing with each other so I'm sorry if I ever told you on a bad day to journal I take it back and I'm sorry (sic)."

In an earlier message, Bella told her followers that it was "intimidating and difficult" explaining her symptoms and "nothing feels certain" since her protocols and treatments have stopped working.