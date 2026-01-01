Emma Roberts to guest star in Aquamarine TV pilot

Emma Roberts is to guest star in a TV pilot inspired by her 2006 movie, Aquamarine.

On Thursday, producers at Disney confirmed they have ordered a pilot for a sequel series, with the feature's director, Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, to helm the episode.

The original film followed two girls, Claire Brown and Hailey Rogers, as played by Roberts and Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque, who help a mermaid (Sara Paxton) stranded at a beach resort.

The Scream Queens star will reprise her role in the pilot and also serve as an executive producer.

However, the new programme will centre on a teenager named Coral, who moves to a seaside town.

"She begins unravelling the truth behind her mother's disappearance - and discovers her mother was a mermaid, awakening magical powers in Coral just as secrets beneath the waves threaten to surface," a logline reads.

The teen fantasy, based on a novel by Alice Hoffman, received mixed reviews upon release.

Despite this, Aquamarine has gone on to become a cult favourite in recent years, particularly among members of Gen Z.

Roberts has not yet commented further on the new TV show - though she did re-share the news via her Instagram Stories.

Back in 2024, the 35-year-old also told Access Hollywood that she was hopeful a sequel to Aquamarine would be made one day.

"What has made me so happy is that Aquamarine has had this other life on TikTok. It has been, no pun intended, resurfacing. People have been coming up to me in a way that I'm like, 'Do we need to make Aquamarine 2?' she shared at the time. "It's just so funny that I did that movie, not to age myself, 18 years ago. Like, that's crazy."