Storm Reid hopes new music will give fans insight into the real her

Storm Reid hopes that her new music will give fans an insight into who she really is.

The 22-year-old actress, perhaps best known for her roles in Euphoria and A Wrinkle in Time, officially entered the music industry earlier this month with her debut single, Clean Sweep.

Before officially launching her music career, the Emmy-winning actress spent years making music with friends purely for fun.

Now, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Storm said she hopes listeners will get to know the person behind the characters she has portrayed on screen.

"It's been a really fun journey trying to figure out how I want to present myself, and how I want the world to see me," she shared. "(People) don't really know me, especially if they don't follow me on social media. (The music)'s really an opportunity to get to know me a little better."

Elsewhere in the interview, Storm, who portrayed Gia Bennett in the first two seasons of HBO's Euphoria, reflected on the impact the hit HBO drama has had on her career.

"I love Euphoria," she insisted. "I will be forever indebted to Gia and what Euphoria has done for my career."

The Last of Us actress also praised Zendaya, who played her on-screen sister, Rue Bennett.

"I love Zendaya. I love Rue, and I had no idea that that was going to be her fate," she admitted, referring to the series finale, in which Rue died of a fentanyl overdose after taking a laced pill.

Storm went on to reveal that she regretted a social media post she shared during the show's final season after learning how Rue's story would end.

"I probably wouldn't have posted the TikTok or made that my caption if I knew, but it is what it is," she acknowledged. "At the end of the day, as much as we love it, it's a show, so we can be attached and we can love it for what it is and it could be forever held in our hearts, but it's also not real."

The star was referring to a video she posted with the caption, "Sorry, Rue. I'm busy in the stu (studio)."