Jason Bateman "refuses" to stop getting starstruck by other celebrities, despite his long-standing Hollywood success.

Despite being in the acting business since he was a child, the Ozark star has admitted he still gets overwhelmed when meeting public figures he admires.

Speaking in a recent interview with W Magazine, Bateman revealed it is often sports stars and musicians who leave him most dazzled.

"I do get very starstruck around athletes and musicians," he said. "I think that's common with actors, and apparently it works the other way as well, which is lucky for us because then they want to talk to us as much as we want to talk to them."

The Golden Globe winner added that one of the perks of fame is that it can make it easier to connect with other celebrities.

"It's one of the few good things about being pseudo-recognisable: If you feel like you want to fan out on somebody, they may cut that short by recognising you and wanting to ask you a question, so you can skip a few dates and get right into a conversation like peers," he explained.

The Black Rabbit star also shared that he would not want to lose that sense of excitement, noting that it would make industry events less enjoyable.

"I'm not jaded," he stated. "I refuse to lose that part because then I would be bored at awards shows. And you want to be excited to be there and excited to meet all those people."

Reflecting on his own accolades, Bateman also recalled his reaction to winning an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series in 2019 for Ozark.

"I was in kind of a blackout," he confessed. "All I wanted to do on that show was direct it, so to win for that was great."