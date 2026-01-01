Jamie Bell keen to make tap-dancing movie after scrapped Fred Astaire project

Jamie Bell would love to make a "contemporary tap-dancing movie" after his planned Fred Astaire project fell through.

In December 2020, it was announced that the Billy Elliot star would play the legendary actor and dancer alongside Margaret Qualley as his dance partner, Ginger Rogers, in a movie titled Fred & Ginger.

The project ultimately failed to come to fruition, and Bell is still disappointed that he won't get to play the screen star.

"It is certainly a dream role. It's one of those things," he told Variety. "It's very difficult to crack. What's the angle here? What's the story we really want to tell? It's obviously still very much on the table. I know there are a couple of Fred Astaire projects in the ether as well."

Bell was possibly referring to the upcoming Astaire project starring Tom Holland, who coincidentally played Billy Elliot in the stage musical adaptation. The biopic, directed by Paddington's Paul King, is expected to begin filming in early 2027.

Although his hopes of playing Astaire have been dashed, the 40-year-old still hopes to return to his roots and dance on film once again.

"More than anything, I just want to do something with dance again. I'd love to do something that lets me be physical and use my dance experience. Certainly tap. Tap is just my favourite thing to do," he shared.

"I'd really love to do a contemporary tap-dancing movie that was mostly focused on process. I find movies about rehearsal spaces fascinating: how things come together, what it takes to pull it off, and the thought behind it all. The meticulousness that goes into crafting something like that, I have a real fascination with."

Bell was a dancer before he found fame as an actor in the 2000 film Billy Elliot, playing an 11-year-old boy who takes up ballet. He beat 2,000 hopefuls to land his debut role.