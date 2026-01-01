Courteney Cox splits from Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have called it quits.

The Friends star and the Snow Patrol musician have broken up after more than 10 years together, the Daily Mail reports.

The pair were last seen out together publicly when they attended the US Open in September 2025.

Prior to that, the actor celebrated the musician's 48th birthday with a sweet tribute post a year ago in July.

"Happy birthday to the man who can do most anything," Cox wrote on Instagram alongside photos of McDaid. "I love you always J."

Cox and McDaid began dating in late 2013 after they met at a star-studded house party hosted by the Cougar Town star. They got engaged nine months later, but called off their engagement in late 2015. They reconciled the following year but did not resume their engagement.

In April 2024, Cox revealed that she and McDaid had initially broken up during a couples therapy session.

"Three years in, we broke up, and it was really intense. We broke up in therapy. I didn't know it was coming, whether I should have or not," she said during an episode of the Minnie Questions with Minnie Driver podcast.

"He just broke up within the first minute. And I was like, what? We were engaged, and I was so shocked. I was in so much pain."

Cox emphasised that the split taught her how to "reclaim" her voice and her boundaries. She also explained that she was "thankful for that breakup" because it transformed their relationship when they got back together the following year.