Rob Lowe reveals St. Elmo's Fire sequel is in the works

Rob Lowe has shared that he and his co-stars are getting closer to a long-awaited sequel for St. Elmo's Fire.

More than 40 years after the original film hit cinemas, the six-time Golden Globe nominee has revealed that the team is "working on" a script, which they want to get just right.

"I'm trying to get it done, but I'm excited," he said on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I think the reason that St. Elmo's continues to mean a lot to people is because it's such a great snapshot of your 20s."

Lowe added, "Everyone wants to do it. We just need to get the script right, and that's what we're working on."

Back in 2024, Lowe told Entertainment Tonight that the sequel was in "very early stages" and that he had "met with the studio" about it.

NBC was previously developing a St. Elmo's Fire TV series in 2019, which was set to be a modernised take on the original, but it never materialised.

The original film starred Lowe, Demi Moore, Andie MacDowell, Andrew McCarthy, Ally Sheedy, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson and Emilio Estevez as a group of recent college graduates who struggle as they venture out into the world.

The cast reunited to appear in McCarthy's 2024 documentary Brats, revisiting the cultural phenomenon known as the Brat Pack, the young actors who frequently appeared together in teen coming-of-age films of the 1980s.