Dean McDermott celebrates three years of sobriety

Dean McDermott has shared a message of gratitude to mark three years off the booze.

The actor, who split from Tori Spelling in June 2023 after nearly two decades together, celebrated his sobriety milestone on 26 June and sent a note to his supporters.

"Wow we wee wow! Three years!" McDermott captioned his Instagram post. "Couldn't have done it without my family, friends, fellowship, sponsor and a 12-step programme!"

McDermott, who is dad to kids Liam, 19, Stella, 18, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, nine, Spelling, and Jack, 25, with his first wife Mary Jo Eustace, continued, "It all started with surrendering and asking for help. The best decision I've ever made. If you're struggling, reach out. I love you all."

McDermott shared a video to encourage those on a similar journey.

"It can be done!" he insisted. "I want to let you know out there if you're suffering and you're in pain that it can be done. Hell has an exit. If I can do it, you can do it."

"It starts by reaching out your hand and asking for help," he added. "And I know in your darkest days that seems like Mount Everest to do that, but reach out, reach out your hand, ask for help, it's OK."

The Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood alum has been dating businesswoman Lily Calo since October 2023. Despite their split, McDermott has remained amicable with Spelling.