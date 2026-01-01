Tom Holland was in 'absolute agony' after recreating Billy Elliot dance

Tom Holland was in "absolute agony" after seeing if he could remember a dance routine from his Billy Elliot days.

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day star, who played one of the Billys in Billy Elliot the Musical on London's West End between the ages of 11 and 13, spontaneously decided to see if he could still perform the show's "Angry Dance" sequence while in the kitchen by himself.

As the choreography is "ingrained in (him) forever", Holland, now 30, committed fully to the practice - and paid the price the following day.

"I couldn't walk for, like, two days afterwards," the British actor told Esquire UK. "I was in absolute agony."

Holland quit dancing after his run in the stage musical, however, he has recently picked it back up to prepare for his portrayal of dancing legend Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic, which is set to shoot early next year.

The star explained that he sees the movie as an opportunity to educate younger audiences about the Golden Age performer.

"If you ask anyone that is younger than my brother, they have no idea who Fred Astaire is, so there is a nervousness in the idea of making that movie - how commercial is a movie to tell the story of someone that younger generations have no idea who they are?" he asked.

Holland was also full of praise for the Top Hat star's dance sequences, adding, "Fred was incredibly keen to never cut the camera, so when you watch his films and you see his dancing, it very rarely cuts. It's always like one continuous take."

When asked if he considers the biopic to be his shot at Oscar glory, The Odyssey star insisted that he's not reading scripts with that mind.

"I'm in no rush, but there is still obviously ambition and desire to one day stand up there and thank my mum," he added.

Next month, Holland can be seen in cinemas in both The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.