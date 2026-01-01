Naomi Ackie 'cried her eyes out' when Marvel and Game of Thrones dreams fell through

Naomi Ackie "cried her eyes out" when her dreams of starring in Marvel and Game of Thrones projects fell through.

After she had filmed 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the British actress auditioned for roles in a Marvel movie and shot a Game of Thrones pilot, thinking she had struck gold by starring in three massively popular franchises in quick succession.

"I had auditioned and gotten one of the main parts for the Game of Thrones prequel, The Long Night. I did the pilot, and I had a great time and my part was really cool," she began in an interview with Empire magazine. "I was like, 'Wow, now I've got Star Wars AND Game of Thrones.' And then a Marvel audition came along and I was in the last round for that. I was talking to my family, like, 'Guys, this could be it for me. I'm going to be some sort of Comic-Con legend.'"

However, her hopes were dashed within the same week when she found out she didn't get the Marvel role and the Game of Thrones prequel wasn't being picked up for a series.

"My dad had to take me on a drive around London because I was crying my eyes out," Ackie recalled of her reaction to the setbacks. "But I think back now and I'm grateful, because I wouldn't have the career I have now. I have so much freedom. I've just been a part of a DC (movie). It comes around."

While the Mickey 17 star was able to flex her action chops in Star Wars, she still harbours a desire to star in a "kick-butt film" one day.

"All I want to do is play a role where I get to wear something really cool and kick people's a*ses. It's a goal and I want to achieve it," she declared. "I don't know when in my life, but I want to achieve it. I have huge respect for those films. I adore doing combat stuff."

Ackie will next be seen in DC's upcoming body horror movie Clayface, coming to cinemas on 23 October.