Sami Sheen gives update after being hospitalised for kidney infection

Sami Sheen has given an update after she was hospitalised for a kidney infection.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter took to TikTok to talk about how she's recovering.

"Here's the update no one asked for: I did not sleep at the hospital," the 22-year-old said in a video. "I left and went to a nice Italian dinner and then I spent all night feeling like I was going to throw up. And I had to get a CT scan and they injected that contrast s**t into my veins and my whole body is achy to the touch. I feel disgusting."

She added, "And they prescribed me new antibiotics and it's called Bactrim and I've only heard awful things about this antibiotic, so I haven't started taking any. I was supposed to start this morning and it's almost 2 pm."

She had previously admitted that she'd been taken to hospital after "not taking a UTI seriously." In an earlier video, she posted her in hospital, saying, "So, if you guys have a UTI take your antibiotics and take them as the doctor says because guess who didn't do that? Me. And guess who is in the hospital now? Me."

She added, "But yeah people keep commenting and asking if I'm ever ok," she concluded, "and the answer is is no."