Catherine, Princess of Wales releases new message about cancer journey

Catherine, Princess of Wales has released a new message about her cancer journey.

The 44-year-old told how she'd secretly completed Britain's National Three Peaks Challenge to "explore life beyond diagnosis."

She shared a photo of herself at the peak of Ben Nevis in Scotland on Instagram, alongside a candid video message for those who have been diagnosed with cancer.

"People have asked me why I'm doing this challenge, and partly it's personal," she said. "I'm so grateful to be here, to be strong enough to walk these hills. But more importantly, it's to give something back."

In a written message, she wrote, "Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear. What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually. The challenges ripple outwards, touching families, friendships, work and the quiet moments we spend alone with our thoughts."

She continued, "Cancer doesn't just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life. I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone."

She added, "I have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavor but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back," Kate explained in her social media post, adding that her decision to participate in the challenge stemmed from her desire to "raise awareness for the deeper impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare."

Catherine was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024 and announced she was in remission in January 2025.