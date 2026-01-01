Mel Brooks turns 100

Mel Brooks celebrated his 100th birthday on 28 June.

The comedy legend, who was born in 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, has stayed busy in the autumn of his life.

Last year, it was announced that Brooks is reprising his role as the beloved character Yogurt in the upcoming 2027 sequel to Spaceballs, his 1987 Star Wars parody film.

He was also the subject of HBO documentary Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! which was released in January.

Just last month, he surprised fellow funny man Eddie Murphy with an appearance at his American Film Institute salute.

The Young Frankenstein director has previously opened up about his secret to long life, which he puts down to his sense of humour.

"I think laughing keeps you healthy and happy," Brooks told People magazine in January this year.

"It's an amazing sound, people laughing at something I created. Making comedy is a great job. It keeps you sane and happy. It gives you a reason to be alive."

Brooks received a special nod from the AFI to celebrate his latest milestone. The movie organisation released a list of the 100 greatest comedies back in 2004, ranking Brooks' classic Blazing Saddles at number six.

As of his birthday, however, it has been elevated all the way to number one, displacing the previous funniest ever film, Some Like It Hot.