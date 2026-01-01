Teyana Taylor wins four gongs at 2026 BET Awards

Teyana Taylor has been honoured as a multi-category winner at the 2026 BET Awards.

In addition to receiving the pre-announced Icon of the Year award from Janet Jackson, Taylor won three competitive awards: Best Actress, Video Director of the Year, and the new Fashion Vanguard Award.

"I worked my a** off 20 years for this," Taylor stated. "So I'm not accepting what I've earned with arrogance; I'm accepting what I've earned with gratitude."

Taylor has had quite the year, winning a Golden Globe and receiving an Oscar nomination for One Battle After Another, and receiving a Grammy nomination for best R&B album for Escape Room.

Kehlani won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.

"Janet Jackson is here and that is crazy to me!" Kehlani gushed in her acceptance speech. "I'm just really honoured to be here."

Performers at the star-studded show included Cardi, Doechii, Queen Latifah, Common, Don Toliver and French Montana.

Druski was host on the night, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

The BET Awards celebrate African Americans and other minorities in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment. Dubbed "culture's biggest night", the event recognises established and emerging Black talent across multiple categories. Here's a highlight list of the winners.

The Fashion Vanguard Award: Teyana Taylor

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: Kehlani

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: Leon Thomas

Best Group: Clipse

Best Collaboration: Chains & Whips - Clipse & Kendrick Lamar

Best Male Hip Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip Hop Artist: Cardi B

Video of the Year: Folded - Kehlani

Best New Artist: Olivia Dean

Album of the Year: Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse

Video Director of the Year: Teyana 'Spike-Tey' Taylor

Best Actress: Teyana Taylor

Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan

Best Movie: Sinners

Sportswoman of the Year Award: A'ja Wilson

Sportsman of the Year Award: Jalen Brunson