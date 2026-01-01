Cara Delevingne confirms relationship with Amber Heard

Cara Delevingne has confirmed that she and Amber Heard were once an item.

The model broke her silence on the nature of her and Heard's relationship on the Louis Theroux Podcast on Monday.

"We were close for a long time," she explained, adding that they became "entangled" when Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp "were going through the divorce".

"I think he was pretty driven crazy by jealousy. Nothing was happening at that point. Later, after they divorced, it had, I suppose."

Heard and Delevingne were friends as far back as 2014, but their bond sparked romance chatter in 2016, with the pair frequently spotted out and about that summer.

Last month, Delevingne revealed to the Call Her Daddy podcast that "sleeping with friends" helped her understand her sexuality.

"There was safety in that," she explained. "That also didn't mean we were gay. You know, we all had boyfriends, but whatever happens when the lights go off, that doesn't really mean anything."

Heard and Depp married in February 2015. The Rum Diaries actor filed for divorce in May of the following year, and the former couple's union legally came to an end in January 2017.

Heard has been linked to several high-profile figures over the years, including a relationship with billionaire Elon Musk in 2017 after her divorce from Depp.

She has since been romantically linked to art dealer Vito Schnabel, director Andrés Muschietti and cinematographer Bianca Butti.

Since stepping away from Hollywood and relocating to Spain, she has largely kept her private life out of the public eye.

She became a mum in 2021, welcoming daughter Oonagh, now five, via surrogate, followed by twins Agnes and Ocean four years later.