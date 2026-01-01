Millie Bobby Brown doesn't know 'how to react' to people her own age

Millie Bobby Brown has admitted she sometimes doesn't know "how to react" to people her own age because she grew up surrounded by adults on TV and film sets.

During an interview for the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Monday, host Josh Horowitz asked the British actress whether she felt as if she missed any major life milestones while playing the character of Eleven on Stranger Things when she was just 11 years old.

In response, Millie declared, "Socialisation".

"Sometimes when fans come up to me, they'll be like 'Millie!' and I'll be like 'Aaaah!'" she shared. "I just don't know how to react sometimes to people my own age. I have a harder time. Because I grew up with primarily men on crews, (so) let's change that."

Millie then recalled how most of the crew members on the set of Stranger Things, and other screen projects, have been "men over 40 years old".

"And so, I heard a lot of adult talk growing up, I didn't really talk about the things you're meant to talk about as a kid. Because you hear, 'Where's the grip? Let's grab a ladder,' you know? And so, that's your whole conversation," the 22-year-old continued.

Accordingly, Millie emphasised that she can speak "extensively" about "different lens changes and shots" but doesn't know much about trending topics, like the best new bars and restaurants in town.

Despite this, the Damsel star noted that she has become more confident about meeting new people since marrying her husband, Jake Bongiovi, in 2024.

"(He's) the complete opposite (side) of me," she said of Jake, who is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi. "You know, he went to boarding school and college, so he is like a social butterfly. When I met him, I really tried to lean more into that. So, I'm in my social era."

Millie is currently promoting Enola Holmes 3, the follow-up to 2022's Enola Holmes 2.

The film is set to drop via Netflix on Wednesday.