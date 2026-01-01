Supergirl set for $100 million loss

After launching well below expectations, box office results for Supergirl are pointing to a loss of $100 million (£75 million) or more.

The Warner Bros and DC Studios adaptation stars Australian actor Milly Alcock in the title role of Kara Zor-El, AKA Supergirl, Jason Momoa as bounty hunter Lobo and David Corenswet as Superman AKA Clark Kent.

Variety reports the comic book adventure cost around $170 million (£128 million) to produce and roughly $120 million (£91 million) to market. Intense competition during the summer movie season is expected to further hobble ticket sales.

The outlet reports that Supergirl is projected to stall at a gross of $200 million (£150 million) globally, standing to lose more than $100 million. It marks the second notable flop in 2026 for Warner Bros. following this spring's The Bride!, which flatlined with $23 million (£17 million) worldwide against a $90 million (£68 million) budget.

For comparison, Toy Story 5 opened to more than $140 million (£105 million) a week ago, and surprise horror hit Obsession, made for less than $1 million (£755,000), is set to blast close to $300 million (£226 million) by the time it's out of cinemas.

In an interview with The New York Times, Co-CEO of DC Studios Peter Safran acknowledged that the film was a disappointment, but insisted it hasn't affected their plan for the DC Universe.

"While Supergirl didn't meet our box office expectations, it's just one component of a broader, long-term strategy at DC Studios that we remain confident in," he explained.