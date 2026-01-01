Ricky Gervais addresses claims he 'snubbed' The Office 25th-anniversary reunion show

A representative for Ricky Gervais has addressed a report claiming that he "snubbed" the upcoming documentary celebrating 25 years of The Office.

The actor, who co-created the British sitcom and played paper company boss David Brent, will not join his former co-stars Martin Freeman and Mackenzie Crook for the BBC's upcoming reunion documentary.

Instead, Gervais announced last week on his YouTube channel that he would be making his own documentary to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

Addressing claims that he snubbed the BBC's version and was trying to distance himself from the broadcaster, his rep told The Sun that Gervais "was not available" to take part, but remains in contact with the channel "all the time about The Office".

A BBC spokesperson also told the publication that Gervais and co-creator Stephen Merchant were approached to be part of their documentary, but both were unavailable.

An insider had claimed that Gervais' no-show "sums up his lack of allegiance towards the Beeb which has been drifting for some time now".

Freeman and Crook, who played Wernham Hogg sales reps Tim Canterbury and Gareth Keenan in the show, will share personal memories, behind-the-scenes stories and reflect on The Office's enduring legacy and cultural impact in a special episode of Remembers.

Mackenzie Crook and Martin Freeman Remember...The Office will air on Wednesday 8 July at 10pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Created, written and directed by Gervais and Merchant, The Office debuted on 9 July 2001 and ran for two seasons plus a 2003 Christmas special. It inspired the U.S. version of The Office, starring Steve Carell and John Krasinski.

Gervais most recently reprised his character in the 2016 spin-off movie David Brent: Life On The Road.