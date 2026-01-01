Cara Delevingne reveals she suffered near-fatal overdose while trying to get sober

Cara Delevingne has revealed that she almost died from a drug overdose at the start of her sobriety journey.

The model-turned-actress knew she needed to get clean in 2022 after photos of her looking dishevelled after the Burning Man Festival went viral, sparking concern for her wellbeing.

Cara, who "lost jobs" over the photos, explained on The Louis Theroux Podcast that she was medically weaned off the drug GBL, but it was "probably the hardest one to come off", and she struggled to stay sober because she didn't want to confront how she'd behaved as an addict.

"I couldn't deal with getting sober and realising, the more I was sober, the more I realised how badly I f**ked up, and that was just too much," she said. "I couldn't stay sober, and then I overdosed because I think there was opiates in the cocaine I think I had bought or something."

The 33-year-old revealed that her girlfriend Minke called the emergency services and she was given Narcan - a life-saving medication used to treat opioid overdoses quickly - before being taken to the hospital.

When she woke up in the hospital, Cara confessed that she "wanted to die" instead of witnessing the pain she'd caused her loved ones.

"You know what you've just put people you love through, and you see the pain in their face. The shame. It makes me want to cry, and it's horrible," she recalled. "It's hard to forgive yourself for that. That was one of the most painful things that's happened to me, so doing that to someone else is really rough."

After that, the Paper Towns star realised she needed to "go away" and take her sobriety seriously, adding that "something changed that time" and "it wasn't fun anymore".

"I have one person say to me, if you stay sober for a year, and I check in on you in a year, and you've stayed sober, I'll buy you a kilo of cocaine, and see if you want to do it again," Cara shared.

"I didn't, because that's how sure someone is when you've reached that point, that if you stay sober for a year, you'll never want to go back, and that's true. For me personally, not everyone is so lucky. That was the last time."