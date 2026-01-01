Angelina Jolie 'hasn't dated' since Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie has revealed she "hasn't dated" anyone since her divorce from Brad Pitt.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars got engaged in 2012 after seven years together and tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony at Château Miraval in France in August 2014.

However, the pair separated in 2016, with the Oscar-winning actress citing "irreconcilable differences" in the divorce filing.

Reflecting on immersing herself in the character of Maxine Walker for her latest film, Couture, in a new interview for Yahoo Entertainment, Jolie shared that she remains single.

"To be candid, I haven't dated since I divorced a decade ago," she told the outlet. "So, I kind of get in my head that that aspect of me is not centred in my life if I'm focusing on my children, my family."

Jolie went on to note that she no longer grapples with the same questions that she used to as a young woman.

"Oh, completely... completely and maybe I've come around to being a little bit more the person I used to be," the 51-year-old continued. "I'm discovering something now that my daughters are older. They're talking to me as young women, and I'm seeing what I want for them. I'm seeing what I don't want them to lose and what I want them to hold on to. And it's kind of reminding me what I may have lost."

Angelina shares six children with Brad: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Each party was declared legally single in 2019, but the former couple remains embroiled in a bitter legal battle relating to shared properties and business interests, including a winery in France.

Yet, Angelina indicated that changes are on the horizon for her.

"So yes, things are changing, but in a way I didn't expect. It doesn't feel like I'm 51 and starting to think of being older. I'm thinking I have to live again. Be free again," she smiled. "In a way that maybe life has broken me a little bit."

Since 2022, Brad, 62, has been in a relationship with jewellery executive Ines de Ramon.

Directed by Alice Winocour, Couture is now showing in select U.S. cinemas.