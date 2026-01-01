John Cena shaves head for second hair transplant

John Cena has shaved his head in preparation for his second hair transplant.

Taking to social media on Monday, the wrestler-turned-actor posted a photo of himself standing next to Dr. Ken Anderson of the Anderson Center for Hair.

In the accompanying caption, Cena explained that he was going in for "round two" of Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) - a process in which the surgeon extracts individual hair follicles and implants them into a balding or thinning region on the scalp.

"Round 2 of FUE Treatment and this time I went all in for best possible results," he wrote. "Thank you Ken Anderson and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey!"

Cena has not discussed the results of the latest procedure.

In April 2025, the WWE star revealed he had decided to get a hair transplant around five months earlier because he had received taunts from fans over his "bald spot".

"You guys ripped me to shreds for a genetic problem that I can't control. (People said), 'Hey dude. You don't look good enough out there.' You guys aren't cool to me. I'm in the (Royal) Rumble trying to win. 'Man has a bald spot.' That's not fair. I can't control that," the 49-year-old teased during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

"It happens to seven out of 10 dudes. One of you sons of b**ches could've pulled me to the side. In unison, you chant and make me feel small and embarrass me. Y'all don't know what that's like. That is straight-up bullying and just not cool. Thank you for bullying me into getting surgical hair replacement. That's how far y'all pushed me."

Cena is currently promoting the comedy film Little Brother, co-starring Eric André.

The movie is now streaming via Netflix.