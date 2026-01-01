Colin Farrell and Steve Coogan join cast of Bad Bridgets

Colin Farrell, Steve Coogan and Domhnall Gleeson have joined the cast of the Irish period thriller Bad Bridgets.

The trio joins previously announced leads Emilia Jones and Alison Oliver in the highly anticipated Netflix project, written, produced and directed by Kneecap breakout filmmaker Rich Peppiatt.

New additions to the cast also include Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton, Yesterday's Himesh Patel, The Iris Affair's Niamh Algar and Kneecap's Simone Kirby, according to Netflix's announcement on Tuesday.

Inspired by Bad Bridget: Crime, Mayhem, and the Lives of Irish Emigrant Women by history professors Elaine Farrell and Leanne McCormick, the film tells the story of two impoverished sisters (Jones and Oliver) who embark on a treacherous journey to the United States seeking a new life. On arrival in New York, they fall in with a group of other Irish women, the so-called 'Bridgets', who are creating mayhem in the city.

The crime film's logline reads, "When a mysterious letter offering escape leads a young Irish woman to 19th-century New York, she is pulled into the unruly world of the Bridgets, where mayhem follows in her wake."

Peppiatt, who won a BAFTA for his 2024 breakout Kneecap, optioned the book with his producer Trevor Birney in 2025. They will produce the project for their Coup d'Etat Films banner alongside Margot Robbie's LuckyChap.

Filming on Bad Bridgets will get underway next month on location in Northern Ireland and Ireland. A release date has yet to be announced.