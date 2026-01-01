Ruby Rose hospitalised after breaking multiple ribs in pool accident

Ruby Rose has revealed she has been hospitalised after breaking multiple ribs in a pool accident.

The Australian actress told fans that she recently ended up in hospital after slipping on the edge of her pool and hitting her side against the wall.

Posting on Instagram, Rose said the fall left her with "multiple" broken ribs.

"RIP to my ribs, and to the rest of my summer," she captioned the clip. "They are broken, multiple."

She also shared video footage of the incident, which shows the moment she slipped and fell into the pool. In the clip, the Orange Is the New Black star can be seen clutching her side in pain after the impact.

"Straight to the hospital, did not pass go or collect 200 dollars," Rose jokingly continued in the post, adding, "That's your girl!"

She later posted more details on Threads, saying she broke her bottom two ribs on the right side after she "landed perfectly" on the pool's edge.

"Please come and take me out. I brought this upon myself," the 40-year-old joked. "And now I have to breathe into a machine lol."

She added, "What a bloody Monday."

In another post, Rose reflected on a previous injury while filming 2019's Batwoman, saying she once broke her neck and a rib but still returned to work the next day.

"I'm sorry, but what in the f**king dissociation and self abandonment did I do, to return to work on batwoman, the day after breaking my rib and neck?" she asked. "My rib was killing me!! I couldnt feel my legs or hands, I was in a batsuit!"

The Meg actress added that this time she is taking things more slowly.

"I've just broken two ribs, falling into my own pool backwards, and you couldn't pay me to put a bra on, let alone stand up," she penned.

Rose concluded the post, "Send good book and show recommendations this is going to take many weeks."