Cara Delevingne reveals she's been engaged twice

Cara Delevingne has confirmed that she has been secretly engaged twice.

The Suicide Squad actress, who has previously dated celebrities including St. Vincent and Ashley Benson, revealed on The Louis Theroux Podcast that she has been engaged twice.

When asked if she was engaged to her current girlfriend, musician Minke, the 33-year-old replied, "No. I have been engaged... I've been proposed to. I've also proposed to someone."

When Louis expressed surprise at this news, Cara declined to identify her earlier fiancées.

"Was that not known?" she asked with a laugh. "(It) doesn't matter (who to) now. They're long gone. Sucks for them!"

Cara dated musician St. Vincent - real name Annie Clark - between 2014 and 2016. They sparked engagement rumours in 2015 when they were spotted wearing matching rings on their ring fingers, but neither of them publicly confirmed the speculation.

Likewise, Cara and Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley were widely rumoured to be engaged during their two-year relationship between 2019 and 2020, but the rumours were never confirmed.

The Paper Towns actress admitted that she "never wanted to get married", but the engagements felt like insurance against the partner leaving her.

"It was something about actual marriage that I really didn't believe in, but it was engagement that made me feel like they might not leave me. So it was like, 'Oh, if we're engaged, that means there's an extra line they have to go to leave,'" she confessed.

"But I actually never wanted to get married. Like, that really scared me because I really believe in freedom and not in the sense of doing whatever I want, but I think whenever I feel tied down to something, it makes me go, 'Wait a minute. Wait a minute, that feels funny.'"

The former model noted that she does believe in "a spiritual union" and can see herself making a life-long commitment to someone in the future as she wants a family "really badly".

"I would love more than anything to have kids," she added.

Cara has been dating Minke, real name Leah Mason, since 2022.