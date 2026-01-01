Lili Reinhart hopes book fans 'are happy' with The Love Hypothesis

Lili Reinhart hopes long-time fans of The Love Hypothesis "are happy" with the new film adaptation.

The 29-year-old actress stars alongside Tom Bateman in the new romcom movie, which is based on Ali Hazelwood's best-selling novel, and Lili hopes that fans of the book will love the film, too.

Speaking to People, Lili explained: "It's just been a year of hype build-up.

"I hope that the book lovers are happy and I hope the people who haven't read the book are also happy."

Tom, 37, loves the idea that the film's main characters, Olive and Adam, seemingly have nothing in common.

The actor explained: "These are two people who, surely, shouldn't work.

"But because they, as Lil said, they're doing something to help her friend and trying to do a beautiful thing, they really get to see each other for who they are."

Tom also acknowledged the pressures that come with adapting a well-known novel.

He said: "I really think it's really hard when you're adapting something for film because every single one of you who loves the book has your own idea of what these characters are gonna be like.

"Every single person involved with this had such a deep love for the book and for doing it justice for everyone that loves it."

Tom observed that love for the book was apparent on set.

The actor explained: "People were really fanning over it. The book was around set all the time.

"I remember Lil gave me the book on set, and we'd be reading bits of it before shooting the scene. It was always front-and-centre of what we were trying to do. We weren't trying to get away from it in any way. We were just trying to do our very best to give everyone what they want out of this story."

Meanwhile, Lili previously insisted that she wanted to continually challenge herself, after rising to stardom on Riverdale, the hit TV show.

The actress - who played Betty Cooper on Riverdale, the TV drama - told W magazine: "I want to keep pivoting from one genre to another. After doing a romance, I want to go in the opposite direction. I will never play the same characters twice."

Lili also revealed that she's recently been thinking about playing "an evil woman out for revenge".

She shared: "I would like to play a villain.

"I have the motivation: I recently had to leave my dog, Milo, alone in a hotel room, and I thought, If someone steals my dog, I’ll go John Wick on their a****! That would turn me into a villain so fast.

"Maybe that’s next for me: playing an evil woman out for revenge. I have my origin story: don’t mess with my dog."