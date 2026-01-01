Taylor Sheridan blasts Marvel movies, but why?

Taylor Sheridan isn't a fan of Marvel movies.

The 56-year-old screenwriter has always admired originality and independent thinking in his professional life, but he doesn't see that in the Marvel film franchise.

During an appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast, Taylor explained: "What everyone else was doing was taking shortcuts.

"Essentially, breaking all the very basic, fundamental rules of storytelling. Because they couldn't figure out their story.

"With a movie, you're supposed to show me what's happening. The camera is supposed to move the story. The dialogue is supposed to tell me how the people in this world feel about what's happening or what they hope to do or what they wish they hadn't done or had done.

"So, if you stick to that one basic rule from the beginning, never have a character tell me something that the camera could show me."

Taylor subsequently criticised Marvel movies, accusing them of being formulaic and unimaginative.

He said: "All these Marvel movies do it, ad nauseam. Where they will just have information dumps that you have to follow to get to the action rather than actually moving plot with action."

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch previously expressed fears of Marvel achieving a "monopoly" of the movie industry.

The 49-year-old actor - who plays Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - waded into the debate about the film studio, calling for more support for "auteur film-makers".

Appearing on The Jenny McCarthy Show, Cumberbatch explained: "I know there's been a lot of debate recently with these very fine film-makers coming to the fore saying that these film franchises are taking over everything ... and I agree, you know. We don't want one king to rule it all and have a kind of monopoly.

"We should really look into continuing to support auteur film-makers at every level."

Before that, Martin Scorsese slammed Marvel movies, observing that the studio's films are "not cinema".

The legendary director was asked whether he kept up to date with superhero films, and he replied: "I tried, you know? But that's not cinema."

Scorsese - who is widely considered one of the greatest and most influential directors of all time - subsequently likened Marvel movies to theme park rides.

He said: "Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks.

"It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."