Jennifer Lopez wants people to 'throw a party' after a breakup

Jennifer Lopez wants fans to "throw a party" to celebrate whenever they go through a breakup.

In an extended interview for Kareem Rahma's SubwayTakes series posted on Tuesday, the entertainer urged people to reframe how they think about relationships ending.

"Breakups are not a failure. I honestly feel like it's a launchpad into your next best self," she stated. "We should have a party when we break up. People should say, 'You broke up? Congratulations.' Because one, you made a decision. Two, it was probably the best thing for everybody."

JLo went on to argue that the person being broken up with is typically the "winner".

"If you go around your life and you're breaking hearts... you're the loser," the 56-year-old mused. "I just feel like the biggest growth spurts I've had emotionally, mentally, psychologically have always come from a heartbreak. And that's not just in romantic relationships; that's in work heartbreaks, all of it. It's the only time you dig. You're like, 'What the f**k happened? How do I do this? Why do I keep doing this? Or why didn't that happen? What could I have done better?' You change yourself."

Elsewhere in the chat, Jennifer shared that she doesn't "discriminate" when it comes to men.

"I like skinny guys. I like a little chunk around the middle. I like beards. I like clean-shaven. It doesn't matter. I like the person inside," she smiled.

Jennifer has been married four times, most recently to Ben Affleck from 2022 until their divorce was finalised in 2025.

The superstar shares 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with third husband Marc Anthony, to whom she was wed from 2004 to 2014.

And despite rumours that she was dating her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in May, the On the Floor hitmaker declared she was single.

"I should have done it sooner! I've been doing it all wrong. Trust me," she smiled. "I'll meet somebody somewhere one day, if they're good enough. I'm good right now where I'm at."