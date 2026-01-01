Luca Guadagnino's OpenAI and Sam Altman movie Artificial finds a new home

Luca Guadagnino's OpenAI and Sam Altman movie Artificial has found a new home at Neon.

The film production and distribution company has taken the global rights to the film off Amazon MGM's hands.

According to Variety, Neon sealed the deal for the $40 million movie, which is nearly finished.

Described as a "comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence", Artificial will reportedly be set in 2023 when OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was fired and subsequently rehired at the company in a matter of days.

Altman will be portrayed by Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield.

As well as Garfield, Cooper Koch, Chris O'Dowd, Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Jason Schwartzman, Cooper Hoffman, Ike Barinholtz and Billie Lourd have also been cast in the ensemble film.

Borisov takes on the role of Ilya Sutskever - a co-founder who led the movement to remove Altman from OpenAI - and A Complete Unknown actress Barbaro is playing chief technology officer Mira Murati.

Saturday Night Live's Simon Rich has penned the screenplay for the forthcoming film, but Amazon MGM recently insisted the motion picture would be "better served if it were released by a different studio".

They said in a statement: "We have the utmost respect and admiration for Luca Guadagnino as an award-winning filmmaker - not to mention a longstanding relationship that we hope to continue.

"We believe that Artificial will be better served if it were released by a different studio and are working closely with the filmmaking team to find the film a new home."

Artificial would've marked the third collaboration between Guadagnino and Amazon MGM Studios after they worked on 2024’s Challengers and thriller After the Hunt, which also stars Garfield.

When the project was announced in June 2025, David Heyman said: "We’ve always wanted to work with Luca. His talent, his sensibility - he is a singular filmmaker, and I’m excited to be collaborating with him on this."