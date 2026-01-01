Harvey Weinstein hospitalised after suffering heart failure - report

Harvey Weinstein is reportedly in hospital being treated for heart failure and pneumonia.

The disgraced producer, who is currently incarcerated in Rikers Island prison in New York, reportedly experienced heart failure due to pneumonia two weeks ago, according to TMZ.

Sources told the outlet that Weinstein, 74, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward in Manhattan as he was having difficulty breathing. He was reportedly hooked up to a heart monitor and IV drip and given antibiotics.

The former movie mogul has been receiving treatment at the medical facility ever since, and he is said to be feeling better.

Weinstein, who has been behind bars since 2020, has had several health scares in recent years. He had numerous stints at Bellevue in 2024 for separate cases of emergency heart surgery, pneumonia and alarming blood test results. He was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia, a rare type of cancer, in October that year.

Since 2017, Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct, sexual assault and rape by more than 100 women. In 2022, he was convicted of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles and given a 16-year sentence.

He was also convicted of rape and a criminal sexual act in New York in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison. However, the New York conviction was overturned in 2024 due to procedural errors, and he was found guilty on a sexual assault charge in the 2025 retrial. He has not yet been sentenced for this conviction.