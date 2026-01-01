Danny Glover reveals Alzheimer's disease diagnosis

Danny Glover has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

The veteran actor and film producer, who turns 80 on 22 July, was diagnosed in 2022, months after receiving an honorary Oscar in recognition of his decades-long global activism for justice and human rights.

Speaking to the Today show's Lester Holt on Wednesday, Glover discussed living with the condition.

"I can live with it in a sense," he said. "I'm sure as it advances, different things will be different and changing."

However, the Lethal Weapon star emphasised that, despite the progression of the neurological disease, he remains committed to engaging with younger generations on social justice issues.

"A big deal is talking to young people and their responsibility," he told Holt. "(I have) a lot to learn, as well."

In a separate interview with People, Glover admitted that he is still coming to terms with his diagnosis.

"I'm still not accepting in my mind all parts of it," he shared. "There are the moments that you keep remembering that validate the fact that you can remember stuff. And there are moments I'll never forget."

The Color Purple actor noted that he is still learning to accept the reality of the disease, while also recognising that millions of others are living with it.

Coming to terms with the diagnosis is "in some sense acknowledging that it's happening to you and at the same time that there are millions of people suffering from it," he said.

Glover's daughter and only child, Mandisa, 50, explained that her father's condition fluctuates, describing moments of clarity and confusion.

"I think he's aware sometimes and then sometimes not," she stated.

Despite the challenges, the Saw star added that he remains focused on what he can still contribute.

"I don't feel like it's the end of my life," he told the outlet. "There's work to do."