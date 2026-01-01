Frankie Muniz's wife defends divorce announcement video

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Muniz announced their divorce after 10 years together in a social media post on Wednesday.

After public scrutiny of the former couple's message, the Malcolm in the Middle star removed the video that accompanied the announcement, resharing the news as a simple statement.

"After 10 beautiful years together, we've grown in ways that made us realise our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents," Muniz wrote.

"We share an incredible son who remains the centre of our world, and we're both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we've shared."

The now-deleted original post featured the former couple with their five-year-old son dancing together to We the Kings' Check Yes, Juliet. As the video ended, the actor held up his son and pretended to play him like an air guitar.

The pair explained that they had privately separated before deciding to divorce.

"Who says you can't stay best friends with your baby momma?" Muniz asked.

Muniz's estranged wife defended him in the comments of the new post amid a public backlash.

"Frankie, I am so sorry that you felt the need to delete an old fun video of our family because people are so cruel to you.

"This world is so f**ked... divorce is bad, sure, it's not like we're excited about it... But we're two adults who know how to be on the same team," she continued. "I can't believe people could scrutinise that."

The pair first met in 2016 and were engaged in November 2018. They eloped and married in February 2020, welcoming their son in March 2021.