Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen to star in JonBenét Ramsey drama

Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen are set to star as Patsy and John Ramsey in a new Netflix limited series.

The upcoming The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey will explore how the murder of the six-year-old beauty pageant queen captivated and divided the nation.

The series focuses on one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases in American history, and the devastating personal and public reckoning that followed JonBenét Ramsey's death.

"Told from multiple angles, the series unravels the speculation and unresolved grief," a statement from Netflix reads.

JonBenét was murdered in the basement of the family's home in Boulder, Colorado, in 1996. After a national media frenzy surrounding the case, nearly 30 years on, and more than 21,000 tips, letters, and emails later, the killer has not been found.

Her mum Patsy died from ovarian cancer at aged 49 in 2006.

The show will co-star Lee Cronin's The Mummy actor Emily Mitchell as JonBenét Ramsey.

Angus Caldwell from Unsung Hero plays the part of JonBenét's brother, Burke Ramsey

Tron Headland star Garrett Hedlund will appear as Detective Steve Thomas.

The series was originally picked up by Paramount+ in September 2024. Following Skydance Global's acquisition of Paramount, the streamer decided not to move forward with the project.

No release date has yet been announced, but the series is scheduled to land on Netflix sometime this winter.