Nara Smith expresses gratitude to medical team following daughter's cancer diagnosis

Nara Smith has expressed her thanks to the doctors and nurses who cared for her two-year-old daughter following her recent cancer diagnosis.

Returning to Instagram on Wednesday, the social media influencer announced that her third child, Whimsy Lou Smith, started treatments for the disease "late last year".

Neither Nara nor her husband Lucky Blue Smith have specified what type of cancer Whimsy has or her current condition.

But in the caption of the post, the model credited medics for supporting her family "along our journey".

"Thankful for each and every nurse and doctor along our journey who helped us get through and out the other end," she wrote.

And in an emotional two-minute-long video, Nara recalled how she and Lucky rushed Whimsy to the emergency room after noticing something "suspicious on her".

"(The ER medics) didn't quite know what to make of it," the 24-year-old stated. "When we took her into our paediatrician, I just remember him going really quiet and calm... My heart dropped in that moment. I don't know whether it was my gut telling me something or just a mom's intuition, but the first thing that I felt was she has cancer."

Nara went on to describe how Whimsy underwent "a lot of X-rays, ultrasounds and finally a biopsy", and started a course of chemotherapy soon after.

To conclude, the cookbook author noted that she hopes sharing her experience will be a comfort to others.

"Processing this and navigating all of this as a family has been really hard. Some days are a little easier, some days are really hard, and all I can do is try my best and show up in all those areas in the best way that I can," she added.

Nara and Lucky married in 2020 and are also parents to daughters Rumble, five, and baby Fawnie, and four-year-old son Slim.

In addition, the 28-year-old is father to daughter Gravity, eight, from a previous relationship.