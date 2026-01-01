Karlie Kloss has 'never met' President Trump despite family ties

Karlie Kloss has "never met" U.S. President Donald Trump despite being related to his family by marriage.

The model-entrepreneur tied the knot with businessman Joshua Kushner in 2018, with the couple sharing three children: Levi, five, Elijah, two, and Rae, nine months.

Joshua is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, who has been married to Ivanka Trump since 2009.

Reflecting on her ties to the Trump family in an interview for Bloomberg Originals published Wednesday, Karlie insisted she remains steadfast in her political beliefs.

"I have never met President Trump," she began. "Well, I know who I am. I know the values that guide my life and the issues that I care about. So, you know, I haven't lost sight of who I am, but also, it's my husband's family."

And when asked whether politics is discussed at the dinner table, Karlie emphasised that she's always been interested in debating various topics.

"Well, we're sitting here in St. Louis (Missouri), which is a blue dot in a red state," the 33-year-old declared. "Since as long as I can remember, I've always been exposed to a lot of different political points of view, and I think that trained me for my life. You know, I'm a Democrat. I think it's possible to have relationships with people who you politically don't align with. And I think this country has always been a place for dialogue. We have to be able to talk to each other."

Back in April 2020, Karlie addressed how her political beliefs differ from those of her in-laws during an appearance on Diane von Furstenberg's podcast, InCharge with DVF.

"I really followed my heart on choosing to be with the person who I love despite any complications that came with it. For me, it was worth it to fight for that," she said at the time.