Josh Gad joins Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper in Ocean's Eleven prequel

Josh Gad is "so excited" about joining the cast of the upcoming Ocean's Eleven prequel.

The Beauty and the Beast star has been cast in a significant role in the period heist film alongside Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper, who is also writing and directing the feature.

Gad shared Variety's casting story on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "So excited to be joining this incredible all-star cast led by the brilliant Bradley cooper and margot Robbie. Buckle up! It's gonna be one hell of a ride (sic)."

He added on his Instagram Stories, "Honored and thrilled to be joining this amazing film with this amazing cast."

The cast of the prequel has been slowly coming together in recent weeks. Narcos actor Wagner Moura is set to play the villain, while A Complete Unknown star Monica Barbaro recently joined the project in an undisclosed role.

In addition to writing and directing, Cooper will star and produce alongside Robbie, who has been developing the project via her LuckyChap banner.

In a virtual appearance at CinemaCon in April, the Australian actress revealed that the movie will be set during the Monaco Grand Prix and follow the parents of Danny Ocean, the heist leader portrayed by George Clooney in the most recent Ocean's trilogy.

"Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows: his parents. You'll see them in all their prime in our new movie, pulling off an epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix," she said, implying that she and Cooper will play his parents.

Cooper signed up to direct the Ocean's prequel - which is currently untitled - after Austin Powers filmmaker Jay Roach and Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung left the project. He has previously directed A Star Is Born, Maestro and Is This Thing On?

The prequel will be released on 25 June 2027.

In addition to that project, a sequel starring most of the original Ocean's cast - Clooney, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt - is also in the works. Clooney revealed to E! News in 2025 that they had "a great script" and were hoping to film it this year.