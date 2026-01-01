Cooper Tomlinson promises 'different side' to Curry Barker with Anything But Ghosts

Cooper Tomlinson has teased Curry Barker will "show a different side of him" in Anything But Ghosts.

The YouTuber and actor has produced, co-wrote and starred alongside director Barker, who was at the helm for surprise horror hit Obsession, for his next feature, and the duo wanted to "stay grounded" with the project.

He told the Raiders of the Lost Podcast: "I think what's great about this upcoming movie is, he does some different stuff.

"He's gonna show a different side of him."

Anything But Ghosts, which wrapped production shortly before Obsession took the box office by storm, follows two con artists pretending to be ghost hunters.

However, things take a haunting twist when they find themselves facing an actual dark entity.

As well as Tomlinson and Barker, the cast will also feature the likes of Aaron Paul, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Violet McGraw.

Tomlinson described the project as "a very challenging experience", but it was important for the two friends to "stay scrappy".

Tomlinson added: "It was so cool to see [Barker] drop into it. We're doing a four-page oner, and he's gotta direct, but he's also in the scene. I'm so excited for people to see that.

"We try not to treat it as something bigger, as something very special, because you could ruin the magic.

"That’s why we like to stay scrappy, keep running and gunning, and stay grounded about things."

Barker and Tomlinson first rose to fame with their YouTube comedy sketch channel That's A Bad Idea, while the former was behind $800 viral horror film Milk and Serial.

Obsession has turned Barker into a household name after it made well over $300 million at the global box office from a budget of just $750,000.

Anything But Ghosts has been acquired by Focus Features, who will also released Obsession.

Speaking to Variety, he teased: “This movie taught me how to collaborate with more people. I’ve always been scared of letting too many people in because I’m very precious about my vision.

"But I’ve learned that if you can get your vision and passion across to them, they tend to give it back, and then it becomes a powerhouse of people that are passionate about the same thing.

"That’s what we had here. The movie did not have to turn out the way that it turned out, but a lot of people put their heart into it.”