Sienna Miller shares first photos of new baby

Sienna Miller has shared two sweet photos of her newborn baby.

The British actress posted a slideshow of images on Instagram on Wednesday chronicling her life over the last two months.

To begin, Sienna uploaded a snap of her sitting surrounded by pillows while heavily pregnant, before adding an adorable image showing her cradling her third child while in a hospital bed.

She also posted a black-and-white photo of her fiancé, Oli Green, appearing emotional while holding the baby, whose face was concealed.

"Adulting," the 44-year-old wrote in the caption.

Sienna and actor Oli, 29, started dating in late 2021 and welcomed their first baby together, a daughter, in December 2023.

The Live by Night star is also mother to daughter Marlowe, 13, from her relationship with actor Tom Sturridge.

In mid-May, Sienna confirmed she had recently given birth to her third child, whose name they have not yet disclosed.

"It's happened," she told E! News. "I have a tiny baby next door. It feels like stringing sentences together is a bit challenging. I'm on very little sleep but I'm madly in love with my baby."

And in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon later that month, Sienna joked about which child was hardest to "juggle".

"I would have said the teenage girl would be harder to juggle until the transatlantic flight I took yesterday with the toddler and the newborn. The toddler now wins hands down. It was an absolute disaster. There's no negotiating," the American Woman star admitted. "And then the looks people give you on the flight... The baby's screaming, she's screaming. It was like, 'Yeah.'"

Sienna is currently starring in Jack Ryan: Ghost War. She will next appear in the upcoming John Madden biography, Madden.

Directed by David O. Russell and featuring Nicolas Cage, the film is slated for release in November.