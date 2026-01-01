Donald Trump posts AI video of himself as doctor diagnosing celebrities with 'Trump derangement syndrome'

Donald Trump has posted a bizarre AI video in which he appears as a doctor diagnosing six celebrities with "Trump derangement syndrome".

The U.S. president shared the puzzling clip on X on Thursday, which features deepfake versions of several of his most prominent celebrity critics, including Julia Roberts, Robert De Niro, Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie O'Donnell, Ed Norton and John Leguizamo.

In the video, an AI-generated Trump says, "Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS? The symptoms can be relentless. Fortunately, I'm Dr. Trump, and I have a treatment plan. Let's hear what some of my patients have to say,"

The clip then shows the celebrity deepfakes giving testimonials about being treated for the fictional condition.

"I feel like I've aged 20 years in the last two years," the fake Julia Roberts said. "I've been so concerned. I was really starting to worry about my future."

Meanwhile, the fake Robert De Niro commented, "I couldn't eat. I couldn't sleep. Constantly angry. I made everyone miserable around me."

An AI version of Whoopi Goldberg said she believed she was a "lost cause" before using the "treatment plan".

At the end of the video, the AI-generated Trump tells viewers the treatment is "simple".

"The treatment is simple: turn off fake news," he stated. "Say your prayers, and if you ever feel anxious, just have a Diet Coke like me, and you're going to see a remarkable difference in your life."

This is not the first time Trump has shared AI-generated content on social media. He previously posted an image of himself depicted as a Jesus-like figure healing a sick man, later telling reporters he believed it showed him as a doctor.

He has also faced criticism for sharing an AI-generated video portraying Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes.