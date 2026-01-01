Seth Rogen claims huge Hollywood megastar quit Knocked Up movie over birthing scene, but who is it?

Seth Rogen has claimed Anne Hathaway quit Knocked Up over a birthing scene.

The 44-year-old actor has recalled The Odyssey, 43, star pulling out of the 2007 comedy movie because she wasn't keen on shooting a crowning stage of a birth - the final phase of labour, when a baby's head is visible - in the film.

Katherine Heigl went on to play Allison Scott in the motion picture, which starred Rogen and Heigl as a mismatched couple having a baby together.

Speaking on The A24 Podcast, alongside Olivia Wilde, Rogen said: "It was Anne Hathaway who quit the movie."

Wilde - who also auditioned to be Scott - then asked: "Because of the crowning right? Is that real?"

Rogen replied: "Yeah, I mean... it could have been a hundred million things. That was what I remember being told.

"Crowning is a tough one. She didn’t want the crowning of the baby to be visually representative.

"Even though it wasn’t going to be hers... It’s obviously not real. But she didn’t even want... she felt that it was not her brand.

"Part of me also... we had started rehearsing the movie... maybe she was just like, 'I don’t know if this is for me.' I don’t know. I will take what she said at face value, which was the crowning."

Rogen now admits Hathaway was "probably right" to depart the film.

He explained: "She had a sense, and she knew it was not for her.

"And history will tell... she has been right about a lot more things than I have over the years. So I think she was probably right.

"[Heigl] knew what was right for her, yes. And then Heigl was great. Katie Heigl was great."

However, in 2008, Heigl blasted Knocked Up as "a little sexist", admitting it was "hard" for her to "love" the movie.

She told Vanity Fair: "It paints the women as shrews, as humourless and uptight, and it paints the men as lovable, goofy, fun-loving guys.

"It exaggerated the characters, and I had a hard time with it, on some days.

"I’m playing such a b***h; why is she being such a killjoy? Why is this how you’re portraying women? 98 per cent of the time it was an amazing experience, but it was hard for me to love the movie."