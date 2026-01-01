Hugh Jackman hopes next Wolverine actor 'makes character their own'

Hugh Jackman hopes his Wolverine successor makes the character their own.

The Australian actor, who has played the famed X-Men mutant since 2000, has no intention of giving up the part anytime soon.

However, when the time comes to pass the torch to somebody else, he won't offer them any advice because he wants them to find their own interpretation of the character.

"I'm 57. I'm doing it till I'm 90," he told Project Big Screen. "So, you know, I'll do a little time capsule for them. I'm not going to say anything to whoever plays him, 'cause no one said anything to me, which I really am thrilled about."

Jackman continued, "And I had not read the comics, so I was just coming to it fresh. And I learned a lot over the years. Of course, I've got my own take, but it must be melding in with me in some way. I hope someone just comes in and does whatever the f*ck they want and makes it their own."

The Greatest Showman star made his debut as Logan/Wolverine in 2000's X-Men and went on to reprise the role multiple times in several X-Men movies and three solo outings: X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Wolverine and 2017's Logan.

Jackman announced he was done playing the character after Logan, however, he changed his mind several years later and returned in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

It has yet to be announced when he will play Wolverine again, although an X-Men reboot is in the works, and his original X-Men co-stars - including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn and James Marsden - are set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday in December.