Jodie Foster wonders if F1 movie was made with AI

Jodie Foster has speculated that artificial intelligence (AI) was used in the making of the 2025 movie F1.

The Oscar-winning actress cited the race-driving movie, starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, as an example of a project seemingly created with generative AI during a discussion about the technology at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado earlier this week.

"I don't say this disparagingly - how could I? This movie went on to make millions of dollars. But I look at a movie like F1 and I'm like, 'F1 was made by AI.' Wasn't it?" she said with a laugh, reports Deadline.

"I mean, the structure was exactly the structure that you would learn in school," she explained. "The actors say the lines exactly the way it would be written if a computer was writing exactly what would be the right thing for that time. And they were able to dominate the technology to make something big and beautiful and potentially where a lot of the information comes from other places."

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, F1 was a huge commercial success, taking more than $600 million (£450 million) at the box office. It also received four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won the prize for Best Sound.

Elsewhere in the discussion, The Silence of the Lambs actress acknowledged that AI is "getting rid of a lot of jobs" in Hollywood, but insisted that it could be useful for "small helpful things" such as pre-visualisation and storyboarding during the pre-production process.

She also noted that her most recent movie, the French mystery thriller A Private Life, features an AI-facilitated dream sequence that she considered successful, even though the imagery "made no sense".

"What we all would love is that filmmakers would be able to dominate AI, and never lose sight of that," she added. "If we are able to dominate AI consistently over time, we will be able to make things that reflect us, and we can make things better."

Representatives for F1 have yet to respond to Foster's comments.