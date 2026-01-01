James Van Der Beek honoured with special dedication on Elle episode

The late James Van Der Beek has been honoured with a special dedication on the new TV series, Elle.

In February, the Dawson's Creek actor died at the age of 48 following a battle with colorectal cancer.

After his first appearance in the third episode of the Legally Blonde prequel show, producers paid tribute to James by including a title card ahead of the end credits.

The message simply reads: "In loving memory of James Van Der Beek."

James portrayed the character of Dean Wilson on the show, which follows newcomer Lexi Minetree as a young Elle Woods.

The series, also starring June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott, takes place six years prior to the events of the 2001 film, starring Reese Witherspoon as Elle.

In a recent interview for People, June reflected on working with James on the programme.

"I'm so honoured to have had that time with him and to have shared those scenes with him," she shared, describing the Varsity Blues star as "just so charming and easy, easy, easy to work with".

And after the show's premiere in New York City last month, James's wife Kimberly Van Der Beek revealed that two of their six children, daughters Emilia and Annabel, had visited their father on the set.

"Emilia and Annabel had the pleasure of separately being on set with him. They treated the kiddos beautifully and he was so proud of this role... especially because his daughters were so looking forward to watching it!" she wrote.

James's final film performance was in the thriller, The Gates.

Elle is now streaming on Prime Video.