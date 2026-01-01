Ashley Tisdale turning 'toxic mom group' drama into comedy series

Ashley Tisdale is developing a comedy series inspired by her viral "toxic mom group" essay.

In January, the High School Musical actress published a piece titled "Breaking Up with My Toxic Mum Group" in The Cut, with the article detailing how she quit interacting with a group of fellow mums after it became "too high school" for her.

Fans speculated Ashley's group included celebrity parents like Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff, and Meghan Trainor, though she later denied the claims.

But on Thursday, editors at Deadline reported that the former Disney Channel star is now working on a new show about the controversy for Netflix.

Ashley is slated to appear in the programme and executive produce alongside writer Sabrina Jalees and Ali Wong.

"Toxic Moms is a dark half-hour comedy following a sleep-deprived new mom who's drawn into a clique of cool, wealthy mothers," a synopsis reads. "But when the group reveals its darker side, the series asks: in the isolation of motherhood, how far would you go to taste community?"

Following the news, Ashley posted a screenshot of the article via Instagram Stories and wrote, "I guess we all can be a little toxic."

The beauty entrepreneur is married to Christopher French. The pair shares daughters Jupiter, five, and Emerson, 22 months.

Previously, Hilary recounted how she was "pretty taken aback" by Ashley's essay amid an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in February.

"I felt really sad. I honestly felt really sad. I was, like, pretty, pretty taken aback and felt just, like, sad," she said at the time. "So I think I just was like, 'Woah.' It sucks to read something that's, like, not true. And it sucks on behalf of, like, six women in all of their lives."

And in an interview with Us Weekly in April, Meghan revealed she had received an apology from Ashley.

"Ashley texted me like, 'I'm sorry, your name got dragged in.' And I was like, 'It's all right, girl, like, the world's a silly, crazy place, and they just want something to talk about,'" the pop star shared.