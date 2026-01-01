Prince William makes surprise appearance on Travis Kelce's podcast

Prince William made a surprise guest appearance on Travis Kelce's sports podcast.

The Prince of Wales featured in a teaser for an upcoming episode of the New Heights podcast, hosted by the NFL star and his brother, Jason Kelce.

In the teaser, shared on Instagram on Friday, Jason comedically introduced William by reeling off a lengthy list of his royal titles.

"Our guest today is the 6 foot 3' Prince from London, England," he roared in his trademark shout-out introduction.

The retired American football star continued, "That's right. The president of the English Football Association, the Vice Royal Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Cornwall, the Lord of the Isles, Prince and Great Steward of Scotland, Earl of Chester, and the Prince of Wales."

Concluding the introduction, Jason added, "92 percenters, please welcome his Royal Highness, Prince William!"

Showing his support for the royal guest, Travis could be seen clapping throughout the introduction before bowing towards the end.

"Let's go!" he shouted.

Appearing on screen between the brothers, William appeared to be holding back his laughter.

"That is quite the intro, guys. Amazing," he said, to which Travis replied, "We had to do it big for you, had to do it big."

The special episode is set to be released on Friday evening.

The teaser was released just hours after guests were spotted arriving at Madison Square Garden ahead of Travis and Taylor Swift's reported wedding on Friday, for what is believed to have been the couple's rehearsal dinner.

While details of the ceremony have been kept under wraps, it has been widely reported that the couple are set to marry at the New York City arena on Friday evening.

During an appearance on Heart Radio's breakfast show in May, William joked about receiving an invitation to the highly anticipated wedding, initially responding with "no comment" and laughing when asked if he would be attending.

"That feels like a showbiz excuse but it's not," he quipped. "I'm hoping, and I'm sure there might be an invitation around, but we'll see."