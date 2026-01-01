Nicholas Duvernay would 'drop everything' to return for another season of The White Lotus

Nicholas Duvernay would "drop everything" for the chance to return to The White Lotus.

The Purple Hearts actor, who played Zion Lindsey, the son of Natasha Rothwell's Belinda, in the third season of the HBO hit, reflected on his time on the show in a recent interview with Bustle.

When asked about the show, Duvernay said he would "absolutely" return for another season if creator Mike White asked him back.

"100 times, yes. I would drop everything I'm doing," he stated.

The actor went on to explain that starring in the drama show led to a period of self-discovery.

"Everyone's telling you (that) you're attached to a rocket - just buckle up and get ready - and you then have this expectation the whole time you're filming it, like, 'Who am I? I need to figure out who I am right now, because I don't want to get out there into the world and do myself a disservice because now I'm playing someone else,'" he told the publication. "That was my big thing. I really wanted to find out who I was, but it's funny because... I don't think we ever truly know."

Duvernay also revealed that he has stayed in touch with several of his former White Lotus co-stars, including Patrick Schwarzenegger and Arnas Fedaravicius, with the trio sharing a workout-themed group chat.

Production on the fourth season of The White Lotus began earlier this year, and it is expected to premiere in mid-to-late 2027.

The new star-studded cast is set to include Laura Dern, Kumail Nanjiani, Max Greenfield and Steve Coogan, among others.